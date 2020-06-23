What you can expect at this year’s Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been anything but ordinary with the arrival of COVID-19, but it won’t stop a summertime tradition in southeastern KELOLAND from happening.

The 81st annual Sioux Empire Fair in Sioux Falls is on track for the first week of August.

While there will be some changes this year, Sioux Empire Fair President and CEO Scott Wick says the fair will be about 90 percent the same as past years.

The W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds are pretty quiet now, but by August many fair favorites, including the rides, will be back.

However, the cancellation of some regional fairs has led to some adjustments for the carnival.

“It will look very similar to before. We may be a couple rides short from last year, but what we’ll do is we’ll spread the footprint out on the midway,” Sioux Empire Fair President and CEO Scott Wick said.

You may also notice fewer commercial vendors in the expo building.

“There’s a lot of vendors–it’s based on a route. If they can’t get in 10-12 fairs and make it financially feasible to go, they’re not going to get all of their gear out just for one 8-9 day event as well,” Wick said.

While Wick says there won’t be 4-H sponsored events on the grounds, there will still be open class and FFA shows, along with a rodeo, concerts, and more.

The Sioux Empire Fair runs from August 1st through the 8th.

“So many people have missed out on things like graduation, prom, birthdays, weddings, and so we’re excited to have the fair as something that, if you are comfortable with, come out and celebrate,” Sioux Empire Fair Director of Marketing and Public Relations Courtney Drenth said.

While the past several months have been met with uncertainty, Wick says organizers never came close to calling off the Sioux Empire Fair.

“In the back of your mind there’s always that concern, but we didn’t want to be hasty with the decision. We wanted to let things play out for several months and see what was happening in other states in the region, specifically around us,” Wick said.

Some of this year’s grandstand entertainment includes Big & Rich and 38 Special.

Extra safety measures will be in place during the fair including hand sanitizer stations and enhanced cleaning on the fairgrounds.