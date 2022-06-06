SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Social media has entered just about every facet of life, from having a baby to buying a home to getting a new job. We post everything online. But one thing that you don’t want to post, is your vote.

There is a law on the books in South Dakota when it comes to your ballot and your cell phone.

“We had a situation a few years ago where people were sharing how they voted and that’s against the law so make sure you don’t do that,” said Minnehaha County Auditor Ben Kyte.

South Dakota’s election law spells out the use of your cell phone when voting. It says you can’t, quote “use any communication or photographic device in a manner which repeatedly distracts, interrupts, or intimidates any voter or election worker” within 100 feet of a polling place.

To be clear it is okay to pull out your phone and use it for research just don’t take a picture of your ballot and share it.

Lisa Schaefer of Hartford came to vote a day early, like many she tried to prepare by going online.

“You could find your polling place you could find information on Amendment C maybe who was running but not so much what they are for or what they are against just trying to make the best decision I have that information,” said Schaefer.

Joe Ingalls of Sioux Falls said he looked at voting records and was ready to cast his ballot.

“I was pretty well prepared, my mind was pretty well made up,” said Ingalls.

For some a sample ballot can come in handy, you can even fill it out before you head to your polling place.

“There should be sample ballots there at the polling places if you need those you should also be able to find them at you can also find those at your local library they have copies of those as well,” said Kyte.

You can also bring in notes and campaign materials to the voting booth, just make sure you don’t leave them behind. The polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.