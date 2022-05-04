SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade, 26 states would likely ban abortion, according to reproductive rights groups like Planned Parenthood.

We know for certain that South Dakota would be one of those states.

If Roe vs Wade falls, laws approved by the legislature, called trigger laws, would ban abortions in South Dakota, and the neighboring states of North Dakota and Wyoming right away.

A trigger law was recently defeated in Nebraska, and abortion would remain legal there.

In Iowa the constitution currently protects abortion rights however, Governor Kim Reynolds has indicated she would work to ban abortions.

Planned Parenthood’s regional President says a battle could be looming over a proposed constitutional amendment in Iowa.

“We intend to fight that very hard at the ballot and in fact our affiliate has a lot of experience fighting ballot initiatives, twice in North Dakota and twice in South Dakota, voters have spoken very loudly and have not wanted abortion to become illegal in those two states even though politicians in those two states operate as if it does not matter,” Sara Stoesz, with Planned Parenthood of north-central states, said.

However, the small town of Willey in west-central Iowa unanimously passed an ordinance Monday night, banning abortion within city limits.

“Our goal was strictly to stop any actual abortions and those performing the abortions from occurring in city limits. There’s not a medical clinic in the city of Willey, this was just something that the community felt strongly about,” Kristin Nehring, Mayor of Willey, IA, said.

In Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz has said that as long as he is in office, Minnesota will support a woman’s right to choose and will make sure abortions are available. This means if the U.S. Supreme court strikes down Roe v Wade, Minnesota could see a surge of patients traveling from surrounding states like South Dakota and North Dakota.

Planned Parenthood says it is preparing but could be overwhelmed at first.

“In the short term as states see a surge, we may actually be at a point where we are not going to be able to meet all the demand. But that will eventually work itself out as it falls into place and we figure out where people are going to be traveling to,” Dr. Sarah Traxler said.

Planned Parenthood will look to raise money to expand and assist people with travel.

The organization says it will look at opening additional clinics in Minnesota if the need is there.

South Dakota right to life says Roe v Wade is among the worst court decisions ever authored, and that it is way beyond time that the U-S Supreme Court reverses it.