SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders and clean up crews across KELOLAND are assessing the damage Thursday night’s storm left behind.

Sioux Falls Emergency Manager Regan Smith has confirmed to KELOLAND News that one Sioux Falls resident died in the storm.

Mayor Paul TenHaken will be holding a news briefing at 10 a.m. Friday. Governor Kristi Noem will be at the briefing to talk about Thursday night’s storm, damage and clean-up efforts.

The media briefing will be held at the Law Enforcement Center. KELOLAND News will be livestreaming the conference online.

City of Sioux Falls

Electric crews in Sioux Falls were up early Friday morning restoring power to neighborhoods near McKennan Park.

Thursday night’s straight line winds toppled huge trees in the McKennan Historic District.

Sioux Valley Energy says their crews are working to restore power to nearly 8,000 people without power. The company says 12 out of 42 substations which feed the SVE system are offline.

City of Brookings

Officials in Brookings are asking the public not to use water Friday morning.

The Brookings Municipal Utilities posted to its Facebook page. They’re thanking the public for their cooperation and patience during storm clean-up.

Power outages

As of Friday morning, Minnehaha, Brookings and Lake Counties have between 1,000-3,000 residences without power, according to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association’s website.

Here’s a look at the map as of 7 a.m. CT.

Sioux Falls School District update:

The severe weather will have a slight impact on Sioux Falls Schools Friday. In a message to families, the Sioux Falls School District says power has been restored to all schools.

Classes will be in session and on the normal schedule. However, as clean up continues, bus routes may be impacted. Because of this schools will not be counting tardies this morning.

And as a reminder, the last day of school is May 25.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.