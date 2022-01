SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you were on the west side of Sioux Falls this weekend, you may have heard a big boom.

Police say Saturday afternoon, a person was trying to knock a tree down outside of city limits.

Authorities say the person used something to cause the explosion, which could be heard throughout the west side of Sioux Falls.

Officers say the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was able to talk with the person involved.