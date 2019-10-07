What to put in your winter survival kit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow possible in parts of KELOLAND this week, now is the time to put your winter survival kit in your car for the year.

It’s a good day to hit the road in KELOLAND.



But once snowflakes start flying for the year, it may not be such a smooth ride.



That’s why Brenda Townsend keeps winter survival tools in her vehicle during the cold months.



“One time I got stuck in a blizzard and that was enough to convince me,” Brenda Townsend said.



There are several things you should be keeping in your car this winter, including a blanket, a phone charger, and a shovel.



The list also includes snacks, jumper cables, and cat litter to give you some traction.



“It’s like insurance. You hope you don’t need to use it, but in the event that you do you have it there,” Marilyn Buskhol said.



Marilyn Buskohl is with AAA South Dakota.



“Especially going into October and November it seems like people forget how to drive on ice and snow even though we live in South Dakota, so it seems like there’s always a lot of fender benders and accidents, especially that first snowfall,” Buskohl said.



“You just have to prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” Townsend said.



Even though it feels like a nice fall day now, we all know what’s coming down the road.

You can find the full list of what you should keep in your winter survival kit by clicking here.



Buskohl also recommends you check the treads on your tires and make sure your fluids are topped off.

Here’s a list of more items recommended by AAA: