LYON COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — Monday was another chilly, windy day in parts of KELOLAND, but it looked like spring inside Knobloch’s Greenhouse in Lyon County, Iowa.

“The last couple of years we’ve been spoiled with some early springs where the weather gets nice early, mid-April. This seems about average,” Knobloch’s Greenhouse office manager Darin Knobloch said.

Generally speaking, Knobloch’s Greenhouse president Myron Knobloch says it’s still on the early side for spring planting.

“Everybody’s excited to get going, but I guess I would say kind of hold up a little bit. Plants are not made to be kept in garages. That’s where a lot of them end up and that presents another set of issues,” Knobloch’s Greenhouse president Myron Knobloch said.

While there are plants that will tolerate cooler weather such as pansies, cabbage, and brussel sprouts, the cold sensitive ones will not fair well.

“The big problem is like peppers and cucumbers, if they get below 40 degrees the peppers will not bear,” Myron Knobloch said.

But no matter how chilly it is outside, it’s not too early to look around and plan.

“People they like to call it therapy sessions just to come out and see the color that you see here what varieties there is,” Myron Knobloch said.

That means you’ll be ready when spring is in full bloom.

“We are all very ready for spring. We have a beautiful crop of flowers. We are ready to see those go to people’s homes and beautify their lives,” Darin Knobloch said.

Knobloch’s Greenhouse is celebrating 35 years in business this year.

You can find a breakdown of early spring plant care here.



