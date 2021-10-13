What to know: First snow storm of the season

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — There are several no travel advisories issued across western South Dakota.
According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation road conditions map, the no travel advisories are along several roads between Custer and Belle Fourche.
Interstate 90 remains closed from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line, due to the heavy snow and high winds that have been accumulating.
A Winter Weather Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Learn more about Wednesday’s weather conditions from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center by clicking here.
The Rapid City Area Schools District has cancelled school on Wednesday, calling it a “true snow day.”
Stay up to date with the latest closings and cancellations with the KELOLAND Closeline page.
The City of Spearfish says no travel is advised as of 7 a.m. MDT. In a post to their Facebook page, the city said there will be no garbage pickup on Wednesday.
The no travel advisory was issued Tuesday night, and city officials said they would be evaluating conditions Wednesday morning. Officials say residents should travel on the roads unless it’s an emergency.
