SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New COVID shots will be rolling out soon.

The CDC is recommending the vaccines for everyone ages 6 months and older.

On Monday, the FDA approved the updated Pfizer and Moderna shots.

COVID-19 could be the predominant virus making the rounds in KELOLAND right now.

Sanford Health chief physician Dr. Jeremy Cauwels says there’s been an increase in positive tests lately.

“The good news is, what we haven’t seen is an increase in people in the intensive care units. Before, when we would have a COVID spike, we would have great increases in people in the hospital,” Cauwels said.

Now, updated COVID-19 shots could be available in the area within the next two weeks.

“Right now, what we’ve learned from COVID is that generally, the effectiveness is somewhat about the shot and somewhat about how fast the virus changes. We’re quite comfortable saying that this will be effective against all the viruses we currently know are out there from a COVID standpoint, so we can protect against the COVID variants we currently know,” Cauwels said.

Cauwels says people should get the shot as soon as it becomes available to them.

“If you’re one of those people that you know has underlying medical disease, if you’re one of those folks that you know has reasons why your immune system isn’t as healthy and robust as other people, that’s the right time to make sure you’re getting your vaccines,” Cauwels said.

Even if you’re not high risk, Cauwels says it’s never a bad idea to protect yourself and others.