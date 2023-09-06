SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Smoke from Canadian wildfires is back in KELOLAND this week.

The air quality was rated as unhealthy in some areas as of Wednesday afternoon.

While some people have been taking precautions against the haze, you’ll want to think about your pets too.

The smoky sky didn’t stop Mary Rector from bringing her grandson’s dog to the dog park.

“The only thing that keeps me home is when it’s 100 degrees. Then I don’t like to come,” Rector said.

Her friend, Julie Wagner, brought her two dogs along for the visit.

“It doesn’t seem to bother them, so as long as they’re okay, I’m going to keep bringing them here,” Wagner said.

Dr. Jennifer Bosch is a veterinarian at Horizon Pet Care in Brandon.

She says the wildfire smoke isn’t something for pet owners to panic about, but it is something to be aware of, especially if your dog has an underlying condition.

That means limiting time and exercise outdoors on days like today when the smoke is heavier.

“I’m probably not going to go out on my two-mile walk with them. We’re going to do what we have to do outside and then we’re going to head back in,” Bosch said.

Be sure to keep an eye on your pet to make sure the smoke isn’t bothering them.

“If you’ve got red eyes, if you’ve got sneezing, if you’ve got eye and nasal discharge, you’ve got heavy breathing, don’t wait to go and visit your veterinarian. Give them a call,” Bosch said.

Because that’s what you do to keep your four-legged loved ones healthy.

“They’re like family. Like if I won’t eat it I won’t feed them. It’s the same thing. They’re family, so I have to make sure they’re safe too,” Wagner said.

Bosch says the clinic has seen an increase in respiratory infections and other issues this summer.