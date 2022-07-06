SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From live music to skateboarding, the next three days in downtown Sioux Falls will feature a lot of festivities.

This year marks the 8th Innoskate festival in the world, with the most recent one happening in London in 2019.

Innoskate rolled through Pine Ridge Tuesday.

“It was incredible,” Paralympic Commission at World Skate chairman Josh Frieberg said.

On Thursday it lands in Sioux Falls.

“Innoskate is an event related to all things skateboarding culture. The innovation, the music, the culture, the art, and the sport,” Levitt at the Falls executive director Nancy Halverson said.

Centered around the Levitt at the Falls, the three-day event will include vendors, a pop-up skate park Friday and Saturday, art, live performances, and panel discussions related to skateboarding.

“This is a special opportunity to hear from historians, from educators, from Olympians, from professional skateboarders, from the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks world class musicians, and community leaders,” said Jeffrey Brodie, deputy director for the Smithsonian’s Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation.

Don’t know anything about skateboarding? Don’t worry. Organizers say this event is for everyone.

“It’s really the best opportunity to share what skateboarding is with audiences that maybe wouldn’t necessarily have a chance to interact with skateboarding that way. So beyond the things that you see on TV or the people you might know. Innoskate really gets to the heart and soul of what skateboarding is in a fun and engaging way,” Friedberg said.

And if you do want to try the sport for yourself, skateboards and helmets will be on hand for you to give it a go.

In addition to the Levitt, other Innoskate partners include USA Skateboarding and the Smithsonian’s Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation.

The festival kicks off Thursday evening at 7:00 with a panel discussion and a concert from the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra to follow.

You can find the full schedule here.