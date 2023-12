SOUTH DAKOTA (KELO) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has provided a number of tips for handling winter-related emergencies.

It says you should keep things to clean your vehicle inside your car, such as a broom or a shovel.

It is also good to keep Blankets in your car to protect yourself from the cold, and a jumper cable in case you need to start up another car.

Food and calorie-rich snacks are also a good idea.