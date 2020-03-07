What to keep in mind if you’re going to the Summit League Basketball Championships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re less than 24 hours away from tip-off of the first game at the 2020 Summit League Basketball Championships in Sioux Falls, and as of 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, tickets for the lower gold section seating for the tournament were sold out.

Early Friday night, KELOLAND News saw that tickets were still available online for all sessions, including both the men’s and women’s championships.

A clear one-gallon bag, such as one with a zipper lock, is okay to bring inside the venue. A clear bag that measures 12 inches by 12 inches by six inches works, too. You can bring in a bag that isn’t see-through, but it can’t be bigger than 4.5 by 6.5 inches.

Something else to bear in mind is that you’re allowed to bring in just one bag. As you follow all the basketball from tip-off of the first game to the final horn at the last game, make sure and bookmark our special Summit League page.