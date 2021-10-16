What to keep in mind for holiday shopping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some of you may have already started thinking about your holiday shopping.

It’s definitely on the minds of local business owners as they are facing different challenges including an increase in shipping rates, supply chain disruptions, and delays in deliveries. Owner of Juniper Apothcary, Brittany Sopko says she’s seen an increase in the cost of her ingredients for her products.

“It’s a challenge and it’s definitely scary in some aspects that if I can’t get this ingredient in, we won’t be able to make this particular product that I sell quite a bit of during the holiday, so it’s just a new challenge,” Sopko said.

She says if you do plan on shipping packages, you might want to consider doing it sooner so they get to the destination in time due to slower shipping times.