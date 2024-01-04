SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The record warmth of December took its toll on ice conditions across South Dakota.

The coldest air of the season has yet to settle into South Dakota, meaning there are question marks in every region when it comes to ice.

“You’ll have one water body that has pretty safe ice conditions and then right down the road you might have a water body that doesn’t,” South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks Communications Manager Nick Harrington said. “Every time you’re going out on that exact water body on that exact area you plan to fish, you have to keep safety top of mind,” Harrington added.

Game, Fish & Parks Communications Manager Nick Harrington says the ice thickness should dictate how you navigate the lake.

“You don’t want to walk on anything that’s really less than four inches, that four, five inches is what you’re looking for walking, that six to eight inches that’s when you can start looking ATV, you can start looking snowmobiles, and then before you get some of those smaller vehicles out you want about a foot of ice, and then before the full-size pickups, the Suburbans come out, that’s where you want about 15 inches,” Harrington said.

If you do venture out onto the ice, there are tools to help keep you safe.

“Ice picks is one great tool. The ice is very slick, there’s nothing on top of the ice right now, this is going to be something you wear around your neck. If you do happen to go through, you can use these to jab into the ice to then pull yourself back out,” Dakota Angler General Manager Josh Heitkamp said.

Josh Heitkamp is General Manager at Dakota Angler in Sioux Falls, and says safety often starts with how you’re dressed.

“A float suit or even a life jacket can be something that’s going to help keep you buoyant to give you a chance to be able to get out of the water as well,” Heitkamp said.

Once you find a safe spot to fish, you might even be rewarded.

“A lot of the fishermen stay pretty tight-lipped this time of year and try to keep their spots quiet, but the bite is definitely improving,” Heitkamp said.

Harrington says it’s also important to navigate the ice during daylight hours, when it’s easier to see heaves, slush pockets, weak spots, and other potential dangers.