What to expect from South Dakota’s first possible impeachment proceedings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In just three days, the South Dakota State Legislature will convene for a Special Session on two topics. The first is redistricting… the second topic is one the legislature will embark on for the first time in the state’s history — a possible impeachment of an elected official.

A special committee will meet to decide if there are impeachable offenses against South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

It’s been more than a year since South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg hit and killed a man in Hyde County. After his attorney pleaded “no contest” to two misdemeanors, Ravnsborg had to pay fines and court costs, but did not serve jail time. On Tuesday the case moves to the Capitol.

Starting at 10 a.m., a Special Investigative Committee will meet. It’s made up of eight lawmakers and the speaker of the house who will serve as a tiebreaker. Together, they’ll decide if Ravnsborg committed any impeachable offenses on the night of the crash or during the investigation that followed.

Representative Jamie Smith is part of the group.

“I can honestly say it’s not something that I am going to wish to be on or enjoy in anyway, but I believe it is our responsibility as the House of Representatives to do this and take this action for the people of the state of South Dakota,” Smith said.

Smith will be joined by one other Democrat and six Republicans. Speaker of the House. If the committee decides Ravnsborg committed an impeachable offense, the case will go to the full House of Representatives. A simple majority will decide whether or not Articles of Impeachment will be passed.

“You know, this is something we’ve never done, and we are doing the best we can to make sure that we are doing this in a professional and appropriate manner according to the Constitution of the state of South Dakota,” Smith said.

The senate would likely meet in early January, just before the 2022 Legislative Session begins.