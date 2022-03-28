SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Heavy equipment is digging up concrete and the detour signs are in place. A project transforming 41st Street from I-29 to Marion road is underway. The City of Sioux Falls and the state Department of Transportation are working together.

The project includes the widening of 41st Street and next year, the installation of a diverging diamond intersection. The very first step in that process began Monday and it will impact drivers. First, the westbound lanes of 41st Street will be closed between I-29 and Gateway Boulevard.

Expect one lane of traffic in each direction in the eastbound lanes. The outside right turn lane on the southbound off-ramp of I-29 onto 41st Street will be closed.

And Meadow Avenue will be closed north of 41st Street.

“Our goal for the entire project is to maintain traffic throughout the duration of the project, now we know it is going to be a slower process through there because the traffic is going to be reduced as far as the number of lanes,” said Harry Johnston with the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

Johnston says they want to make sure drivers can still get to businesses like the Dutch Rose Quilt Shop which is right in the middle of the upcoming construction. Owner, Jolleen Ruppert says they are concerned but have been talking with the contractor about access no matter which side of 41st Street is closed down.

“Any direction that they can get a driveway through to have customers get access to us they promise they will accommodate us as best they could,” said Ruppert.

Much of the early work has to do with installing new water and sewer pipes. Drivers may want to take a different route, especially during busy times of the day, just to make sure they get to their destination on time.

“When we are completely done with the project I really do anticipate that this is really going to improve the flow both east and west across Interstate 29, it’s going to help the motorists get to where they are going to go safely,” said Johnston.