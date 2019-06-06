What to do with your plastic bags after recycling company won’t accept them

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We all have them around the house.

Tonight a lot of people are looking for new ways to get rid of all of those plastic bags.

Millennium Recycling is no longer accepting plastic bags for recycling. It’s a big change for a lot of people.

These two workers are sorting through recyclables looking to remove any plastic bags on the line. Millennium Recycling announced this week it is no longer taking plastic bags for recycling.

“Plastic bags have always been a problem item for recyclers across the country. We are one of the very few that were able to accept it in a single strain. But, it’s always been an item that our team that has to manually pull out,” Marissa Begley said.

In addition to costing time and money, Millennium Recycling says plastic bags get stuck in equipment and have to be pulled out by hand.

“Plastic bags if we miss it pulling it out, that can really cause issues in the equipment,” Begley said.

A dwindling market is another reason the company is making the change.

“The market has pretty much completely disappeared for plastic bag material,” Begley said.

The City of Sioux Falls sustainability coordinator wants you to keep recycling. And if you have plastic bags, there are other places where you can take them.

“If you do have an excess of of plastic bags that you’re not going to be reusing, there are some retail locations around town that will take them back. They can accept them if they’re clear of receipts or anything in them. If it’s just plastic bags, they can take them there,” Jessica Sexe, city of Sioux Falls sustainability coordinator said.

Millennium Recycling has a list of items you can still put in your recycling bin:

Plastic containers

Cans

Shredded paper

Glass

Paper

Cardboard &Cartons

We have also compiled a list of places where you can take your plastic bags: