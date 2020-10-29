What to do if you’re the victim of a robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two men found themselves in a scary situation outside of a Sioux Falls hotel.

It happened on Wednesday just before midnight.

An 18-year-old was walking toward his car in a hotel parking lot on West Russell Street.

Three people were nearby.

According to Sioux Falls police, one of them punched the teen and pulled out a handgun saying he wanted the keys.

“The victim said he didn’t have any keys and started kind of backing away to head back to the motel,” Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Then a 40-year-old relative came outside.

“The guy with the gun pointed the gun at the relative, our second victim, and he basically told the first victim ‘just give him the car keys,'” Clemens said.

The three took off in the stolen car, and the victims called 911 right away.

A short time later, the car rolled at Madison and Elmwood.

As police continue their investigation, there’s something anyone can take away from this.

Clemens says handing over the keys was the right call.

“In those situations we always tell people the best thing to do follow the direction of the robber. It’s not an ideal situation. People don’t want to give up their wallets, purse, or keys, but it’s better than getting seriously hurt,” Clemens said.

Reporting the incident right away is also the right move.

“The sooner you can call police, the sooner we can call get there and hopefully find the people that are responsible,” Clemens said.

Clemens says you also want to be a good witness and give a description of the suspect, including clothing, height, and weight.

Police did catch up with one of the people in the car who was taken to the hospital for injuries.

Police are still looking for the other two. No charges have been filed yet.