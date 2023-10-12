SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sheriff Steve Swenson of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department gave us these tips for if you get in a crash on the interstate.

Make sure everyone in the vehicle is okay.

If there is an injury or the vehicle is disabled, you need to call 911.

If the vehicle is drivable, get it off the roadway and stay in your car.

If your vehicle is undrivable, first check to make sure your surroundings are safe, then get out of your vehicle, and go all the way to the fenceline off the interstate.

Stay out of the median and use your hazard lights.