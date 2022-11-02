SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were no winning tickets sold for Monday night’s drawing, so the grand prize for tonight will be over a billion dollars.

No one has hit all six numbers in Powerball since August 3, that shows us how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot. 1 in 292 million.

It’s been 13 years since South Dakota has produced a grand prize winner. Neal Wanless of Mission claimed $232 million back in 2009. Before that, it was a Rapid City couple claiming $116 million in 2006 and the Watertown 34 splitting $50 million in 2003.

Financial advisors like Travis Schuring with Edward Jones say there are a lot of things to consider with dollar amounts this high.

“The first thing I would tell them is let’s take a second, a breath. We don’t have to make any rash, quick decisions. We’ve got time,” said Schuring. “So that would be my first words of advice. The next thing is this is going to get a little complicated so let’s build a strong team.”

Tim Ness agrees you need people with several areas of expertise. Beyond a financial advisor and accountant, you need an attorney versed in estate planning. Ness says even with that team, you won’t be able to avoid taxes.

“Well, a hundred percent of it is taxable, and therefore it increases your taxable income you are close to a 40 percent tax bracket with this type of money involved, and so with state income tax potentially involved, you’ll be losing 40 to 50 percent of what you win to the state and federal governments.”

Tom Hanson: Right away?

“Right off the top,” said Ness.

Iowa and Minnesota have state income taxes, but South Dakota does not.

Schuring says people want to take care of their family, but they would also be in a position to leave a legacy.

“Whether it’s church or charity or other causes that you want to have an impact on well beyond your time here, so that would be something I would sit down with the individual and say what do you want today, tomorrow and 100 years from now because we have the ability to have that kind of impact with the winnings such as the current Powerball,” said Schuring.

Powerball is played in South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and 42 other states. Once the jackpot is won, it starts over again at $20 million.