What to do if you lost your COVID-19 vaccine card

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As more businesses, schools, and cities begin to require the COVID-19 vaccine, reports are surfacing of people making, selling, and using fake vaccination cards.

The Department of Justice says misrepresenting the official seal of a U.S. agency, like the CDC logo on the vaccine cards, could be a violation of federal law.

Violators could face up to five years in prison or a $5,000 fine.

But what happens if you lost or damaged your vaccination card? There are several ways you can get it replaced.

The CDC recommends contacting your vaccination provider directly to receive a new card.

If you got the vaccine at Walmart or Sam’s Club, there will soon be a digital version of your card available.

If you can’t contact a provider directly or you attended a mass-vaccination site, the CDC recommends contacting your state health department.

All vaccinations are reported to those agencies, and individuals can request a copy of their records.