What the wildfire smoke means for your lungs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Canadian wildfire smoke pollutes lungs just like carbon emissions. Dr Anthony Hericks with Avera says it’s a similar phenomenon as city smog.

“Essentially that’s what this is. For the lack of better terms, this is what L.A. would look like on any given day, you know maybe not quite as dense as it was yesterday,” said Dr. Anthony Hericks, a pulmonologist with Avera Health said.

If you’ve spent time outside in Sioux Falls yesterday or today, you can’t miss the haze.

“I’ve seen smoke before in Sioux Falls. I’ve lived here for a long time, but this is worse than usual. You can see it. Before you could maybe smell it a little bit but now you can actually see it,” Mark Swanson said.

The smoke is a debris that can irritate lungs.

“It’s just an airway irritant, so again, avoiding it if at all possible, staying in a climate controlled area with air conditioning to avoid the humidity, which has been a huge exacerbating factor for a lot of my client patients over the last, you know several weeks,” Hericks said.

Symptoms should be temporary.

“I’ve had some people tell me that they’ve got a scratchy throat and maybe a stuffy nose, but the short duration and the low level per say of debris in the air probably won’t cause us too much trouble,” Hericks said.

Wearing a mask and taking over-the-counter allergy medications like Zyrtec or Claritin can help ease symptoms.

“If you have to go out into it, there’s another reason to wear masks right now,” Hericks said. “Filtering out some of that particulate debris may also help lessen some of those symptoms. Avoiding the duration of exposure that would contribute to symptoms. So if you’ve got to go out there, go out there a short period of time.”