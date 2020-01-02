What the TRACED Act means for you

It’s an issue people on both sides of the aisle can agree on: cutting down on robocall scammers.

A piece of legislation President Trump signed this week could do just that.

It’s official. Last night, @POTUS signed my #TRACEDAct that will help combat annoying and illegal #robocalls — It’s now the law of the land.

Proud to see this legislation through from start to finish. https://t.co/w0kNTGmXSW — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) December 31, 2019

South Dakota Republican U.S. Senator John Thune and Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts introduced the TRACED Act nearly a year ago.

The legislation received overwhelming support from both the House and Senate before it landed on the President’s desk.

Carol Hudson speaks for a lot of us when she describes robocalls.

“Annoying,” Carol Hudson of Sioux Falls said.

The South Dakota Director of the Better Business Bureau predicts Hudson and many others may see a significant drop in illegal robocalls in the future because of the TRACED Act.

“It gives more teeth to the FCC and to law enforcement to prosecute overseas scammers,” South Dakota Director of the Better Business Bureau Jessie Schmidt said.

Companies can now be fined up to $10,000 for each illegal call.

Schmidt says she’s heard of people getting hundreds of robocalls per day.

“Make no bones about it, they’re unscrupulous. There is no level they won’t stoop to to steal money from you,” Schmidt said.

But remember, you still have to be vigilant even though the TRACED Act is now law.

“We have to be patient, however. I don’t want people to think, ‘Great, this is signed into law. It’s enacted, and all robocalls are going to come to a stop this month.’ That’s not going to be the case,” Schmidt said.

But for Hudson, it’s a good place to start.

“I think it’s great that the two sides are working together on it. I’m happy. Like I said, it’s annoying,” Hudson said.

The legislation aims to do other things, including adopting technologies that would verify calls are legitimate before they reach your phone.