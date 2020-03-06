What the Sioux Falls Police Department says about roadside panhandling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is reminding the public what to know about panhandling.

Sgt. Travis Olsen said people need to know there’s nothing illegal about standing in a public place with a sign, as it is protected by the First Amendment. Police have received calls about people panhandling mostly near interstate exit ramps.

Olsen said the issue comes when people start stepping into traffic and aggressively solicit money or goods. It is illegal for people to aggressively solicit money or goods from motorists.

Olsen used examples of knocking on windows or wandering in and out of traffic soliciting money as illegal. People on private property panhandling without permission is also illegal.

Police also wanted to remind motorists it is illegal to hold up traffic to hand out money or goods.

“Yes that can be a traffic violation on the motorist for holding up that traffic,” Olsen said, citing a state statute.

He said motorists should pull off the side of the road for any exchange.