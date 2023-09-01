SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A reminder for people heading to The Chicks concert Friday night at the PREMIER Center. The metal detectors were quiet earlier today, but starting at six o’clock, fans of The Chicks will begin filing through security. Those going to the concert will want to keep a few things in mind, for instance, a reminder that no purses or bags larger than four and a half by six and a half are allowed. Clear bags are encouraged.

“We do that to expedite the searching as we go through. We have metal detectors, as you see behind me, in use for all of our concerts. The clear bags, or no bags at all, help speed you through the line and get you inside,” said General Manager Mike Krewson.

Parking is free, but they are expecting about 9,000 people for the concert. Add another few thousand for the high school football games at Howard Wood Field, and that makes parking more challenging.

“We are fortunate that the Canaries are not playing at home tonight, so that will save us some spots, but we do also have some events in the convention center tonight, so if you are planning on coming to the concert tonight, I would try to arrive a little bit early, maybe carpool or plan on maybe a little bit farther of a walk,” said Krewson.

Sioux Falls police remind concertgoers to be courteous, especially when everyone leaves at once after the performance.

“Being stuck in traffic and not moving very fast can be frustrating to people, but you just have to remember you will get there, you will get out. It will just take a little bit of extra time, said police spokesman Sam Clemens.

The concert is nearly full but not sold out, so any last-minute concertgoers should be able to find tickets at the box office.