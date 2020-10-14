What some Rapid City businesses feel about mask mandates

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — While some businesses across the state are requiring people to wear masks, others are not.

During yesterday’s briefing at council chambers, Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said it would be too difficult to enforce a citywide mask mandate. However, he encouraged businesses in the area to require their customers and staff to wear masks.

Hippie Haven manager, Chesca Cedillo, says since reopening, masks must be worn inside the store.

“We’re at a public health emergency. We’re still ongoing with this pandemic. Masks are proven to help reduce the risk of exposure to COVID so that’s why we have this mask mandate indefinitely,” Cedillo said.

Cedillo believes if all the shops in the Rapid City area had a mask mandate, it would make a difference.

“Because if more people are wearing masks, if more people are practicing safe social distancing and using proper hand hygiene, it’s proven to reduce risk,” Cedillo said.

“I don’t think it would hurt, let me just say that, I don’t think it would hurt. Because you can’t dictate people’s behavior. I mean they could come into Prairie Edge and wear a mask and then get out on the street and take it off and the first person they have contact with could have the virus. So did we help? Did we do anything?” Trivvy said.

Prairie Edge does not require masks but they are greatly appreciated. General Manager Dan Trivvy says he understands both sides.

“This is the West and it’s a lot of individualism and there are people who just say bring it on and say I’ll get the COVID and I’ll do my best to survive it and I do understand that individualism. But at the end of the day when I’m looking at things it’s not that big of a deal to help keep people safe,” Trivvy said.

Trivvy says he might consider changing the store’s mask policy.

Rapid City’s Mayor said at yesterday’s briefing that he is working on a marketing campaign to help promote wearing face coverings during the pandemic.