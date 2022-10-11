SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In four weeks, South Dakota voters will head to the polls to decide if the state should allow recreational marijuana for people older than 21.

Before you vote, we want to help you get to know the issue.

On this week’s inside KELOLAND, we’ll be sitting down with representatives from the groups lobbying for and against Initiated Measure 27. We want to hear from you; what questions do you have about the ballot measure?

Just send an email to candidatequestions@keloland.com and you may see it asked during the program.