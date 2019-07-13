What people have to say about Levitt at the Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been just under a month since Levitt at the Falls hosted its first concert, and we learned this week that through July 4 more than 18,000 people have stopped by the Levitt.

On Friday the headliner was the Cole Allen Band, but at KELOLAND News our focus was on the people in the crowd, and what they have to say about the place that gathered them there. A couple people we met on Friday were here for the first time.

“It’s beautiful, absolutely beautiful here,” Tonya Bauer of Sioux Falls said. “It’s a great location.”

“There was greeters to greet us, made us feel right at home,” Carmen Edmondson of Sioux Falls said. “I love the set-up, it’s nice and clean, it’s really refreshing, it looks like they put a lot of thought into the layout. I love that they have a monitor that you can see.”

Others we met have been here before.

“As many as I can get to I attend, and sometimes I only catch the tail end, but most of them I’ve been here for the whole thing, which is why I knew I could be a volunteer, and just enjoy it the same,” Diane Olson of Sioux Falls said.

Olson has high praise for the Levitt- and she’s not alone.

“I think of this as the Sydney Opera House of Sioux Falls,” Olson said. “This is our opera house.”

“I think it’s the best thing that Sioux Falls has ever come up with because it’s for all age groups, and … like I say, for a family thing/event, it’s free,” Ronda Mitzel of Sioux Falls said.

“I’m very impressed with the venue,” Mark Berg of Montrose, South Dakota said. “I think it’s a wonderful concept.”

In the front row on Friday is Larry Hohn, who lives in Montrose, South Dakota with Berg, his cousin, caregiver and friend. They’ve been to their fair share of concerts here together.

“Every one except one Sunday afternoon, yes we have,” Berg said.

The 72-year-old Hohn has cerebral palsy and is non-verbal, but he shares a common trait with the crowd here. And it’s the reason Berg comes with him.

“Larry enjoys music,” Berg said.

Berg uses the word “wonderful” to describe the accessibility for someone like his friend.

“Their ADA parking lots right behind here, it’s really easy to roll him in, there’s no inhibitions at all, and so it’s nothing to be concerned about,” Berg said.