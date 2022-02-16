SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are learning more details about what lead up to a seven-hour standoff in Sioux Falls.

Law enforcement responded to a neighborhood on the east side of the city Tuesday morning.

By the evening, they had arrested 40-year-old Alfred Eagle Deer Jr.

Authorities were looking for Eagle Deer in connection with an assault on February 4th.

An affidavit says two adults and two kids were in a car trying to leave an apartment complex on North Cliff, but they were blocked in by another vehicle.

When the victims honked the horn, authorities say Eagle Deer threatened them with a weapon.

“He ended up coming out of his car, pulled out a machete, threatened them with the machete, actually hit the machete on the car,” Sioux Falls Police Department PIO Sam Clemens said.

An investigation into that assault led authorities to Charlotte Avenue Tuesday morning.

The Sioux Falls Area Fugitive Task Force tried to talk with Eagle Deer at an apartment where they heard threatening comments.

“They set up a perimeter around that area. As they were trying to make contact through the front door it is believed Eagle Deer shoved a butcher knife through the door,” Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Josh Phillips said.

The task force called in SWAT to help.

According to court records, Eagle Deer has a long criminal history, involving drugs and thefts.

He’s currently on parole for an assault against law enforcement.

Authorities say Eagle Deer didn’t come out on his own, so officers had to go inside.

“He was a danger to several people. He had threatened deputies, he had threatened other people in the past, and this was not an instance where we were just able to leave and find him another time. The abundance of caution, the different tactics they use, that is all designed to keep everybody safe and in this case it worked out just like it was planned,” Clemens said.

No one was hurt.

Eagle Deer is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.