What Krabbenhoft, other departing Sanford Health executives made in 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — IRS documents have revealed that Sanford Health’s former CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft received more than $49 million in 2020, including $3 million for base compensation, $15 million in separation and $29 million in retirement money. Sanford Health announced last November that the health system and Krabbenhoft had agreed to part ways.

Krabbenhoft was, however, not the only highly-compensated employee leaving in 2020 who received millions of dollars from the organization. Tax documents reveal money paid to others who left Sanford Health in 2020.

Dr. Daniel Blue, who was president of Sanford World Clinics, received $6 million in compensation, retirement, benefits and separation. Nate White, who was chief operating officer, received $4 million. Former chief legal officer Kim Patrick received $3.9 million. Dr. Allison Suttle, who was chief medical officer, received $3.5 million. Finally, JoAnn Kunkel was chief financial officer. She received $8 million.

KELOLAND News reached out to Krabbenhoft for comment on his compensation package. He declined, messaging “I’m retired and moved on.”