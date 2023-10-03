SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are around 16,000-17,000 pending warrants in Minnehaha County right now.

Many are for low-level offenses. It’s called Warrant Resolution Court.

The program is geared toward people with certain low-level warrants in Minnehaha County.

“People either forget or don’t have time, and then time passes and they don’t remember they have these warrants pending,” Judge Robin Houwman of the 2nd Judicial Circuit said.

These sessions allow people to show up to the courthouse in the evening hours and get warrants cleared.

In many cases, people will be able to resolve their cases that night.

The first session was held last month and helped eight people clear up 17 warrants.

“I think it was a good start to get our process in order, so we know how to handle a bigger volume should that come,” Minnehaha County senior deputy state’s attorney Audie Murphy said.

There are several charges that would be appropriate for this court, including city ordinance violations, traffic violations, DUI first or second, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“This is not something where we are covering warrants that have victims involved. It was very important to me that we not have victims being pushed aside or not heard in court where we’re trying to clear warrants on cases where they were victimized,” Minnehaha County state’s attorney Daniel Haggar said.

There are two more sessions planned, one on October 10 and another on November 14. Both run from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

“The more of these warrants we can get cleared up, the better for the courts, the better for the community, and the better for both the police department and the sheriff’s office,” Minnehaha County Chief Deputy Jeff Gromer said.

To see other qualifying charges for Warrant Resolution Court, click here.

To see if you have outstanding warrants, head to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s website.

The sheriff’s office also has a walk-in warrant program.