SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fireworks are traditionally at the heart of many Fourth of July celebrations, but most of them are illegal within the confines of Sioux Falls and other South Dakota cities.

The Sioux Falls Police Department says if a firework makes noise or flies into the air it’s illegal and you could get a ticket.

“Essentially you can have snakes, sparklers, smoke balls. Those are outside the prohibited items,” Sgt. Jessica Speckmeier with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

If you’re unable to shoot off your own fireworks there are plenty of shows all around the state.

We have a full list of events available here.