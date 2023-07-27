SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – With a heat index of 106 in Sioux Falls, multiple businesses have closed early and events canceled over the past few days.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band performance at 7 p.m. in McKennan Park has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 30 at 8 p.m. The concert will be moved to the Mary W. Sommervold Hall at the Washington Pavilion.

“The performance will include pieces from tonight’s concert celebrating the 125th anniversary of Sousa’s iconic march, ‘Stars and Stripes Forever’ and the grand finale lineup featuring a wide variety of music, including classics from the golden age of Broadway, traditional marches and contemporary favorites,” said a news release from the Pavilion.

The mayor’s Fitness Court Challenge at Rotary Park has been rescheduled to August 9 at 5:30 p.m. The new fitness court includes exercise bikes, an arm-pedal bike, cross trainer machine, box jump stations, push-up bars, pull-up bars, climbers, kettlebell stations, sit-up benches, speed ladders and agility stations.

The Great Plains Zoo closed early on Wednesday because big cats like tigers and leopards aren’t able to handle the high temperatures and are taken inside. Today, zookeepers have been watching all the animals carefully for signs of stress and overheating.

“If there’s going to be prolonged exposure, we bring them in and give them the chance to cool off,” Denise DePaolo, the Great Plains Zoo director of marketing said.

The Landscape Garden Center is closing early again today at 4 p.m. They also closed early yesterday due to the heat. Laura Kalfs, the Garden Center manager, said they will pull their employees from the fields and greenhouses when it gets too hot.

“There’s no air conditioning in the greenhouses and then obviously outdoors as well,” Kalfs said. “Our crews are out oftentimes in new construction areas so there isn’t a lot of cover or shade for them. That sun and that heat can really wear down on you pretty quickly.”

The farmer’s market at Lake Lorraine is still planned for tonight from 4-7 p.m. However, Amy Smolik, the community director for Lake Lorraine, said they are down multiple vendors who couldn’t make it out with the heat and that the hours are likely to be cut short.

“Spending any time outside today, but three hours is certainly a lot, so I would say anyone who wants to get some stuff to shop early,” Smolik said.

Nancy Halverson, executive director of Levitt at the Falls, said the concert with The Arcadian Wild is still on for Thursday night, despite the heat.

“We are continuing, we’ll just be talking a lot about trying to stay hydrated and watch for heat illness,” she said. “We’ll also have lots of available water.”