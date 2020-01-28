What drivers license tests in Spanish could mean for SD

For many people, getting a drivers license is pretty simple. But what if you don’t know the language the test is written in? There’s a bill in the South Dakota state legislature right now that would make drivers licenses tests available in Spanish. Tonight we show you what some people in the Hispanic community have to say about the proposal. Senate Bill 70 would allow for license applications and materials in Spanish as well as having the exam in Spanish.

Beside being the vice chair of the board of directors of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, Alex Ramirez also produces a bilingual local TV show called “Al Día.” You can catch his show on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on MyUTV. He supports having a drivers license test in South Dakota in the Spanish language.

“I think it’s a good idea,” Ramirez said. “When I came to the U.S. about I don’t know 35 years ago, I also had to take the examination in English, and I didn’t pass it. It was really difficult for me.”

He says it won’t just benefit the driver.

“Well first of all it would allow them to pass it, and have a license, and make their lives better, but not only them, the rest of the community would also be served,” Ramirez said. “I mean all the different organizations that hire Hispanics would not be losing them because they don’t have a driver’s license.”

Freddie Contreras is a realtor in Sioux Falls. He says he finds himself in support of the availability of a drivers license test in Spanish.

“I think I’m a leaning a little bit more that way, just for the fact of what I do for a career, and it would just ease up a little bit of pressure and stress as far as raising a household here in the city of Sioux Falls,” Contreras said.

Contreras served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and he brings up the need to abide by the law.

“We are a land of laws, and I want to make sure they understand those things also,” Contreras said. “That’s very important to follow.”