BROOKINGS, S.D (KELO) — Students, Alumni and Administration at South Dakota State University are celebrating their National Championship win last weekend in Frisco, Texas. What will the win mean for the future of the university?

“It means everything. I mean, you can just tell by how we celebrated. We celebrated accordingly and it was it was awesome,” Andrew Walter, freshman, said.

“It’s not just an exciting time for current students. But certainly alumni and friends and fans of the Rackrabbits, and really for South Dakota,” said Andi Fouberg, President and CEO of the Alumni Association.

Andi Fouberg has been the President of the Alumni Association for the last 8 years, she’s also an alum of SDSU. She says she’s excited for what will come from this win.

“Whether that’s season ticket holders, whether that’s being part of, you know, other programs and other things that are happening with students, you just hope that some of this kind of takes everything to the next level,” Fouberg said.

“We’ve worked many, many years, you know, there’s a long game to all the things that we do and the opportunity to walk through the door win a national championships, certainly all the financial impacts of selling more tickets, more Jackrabbit club memberships, corporate sponsorship value goes up,” said Justin Sell, Director of Athletics.

Director of Athletics, Justin Sell, says the win will continue to grow the athletic department and SDSU as a whole.

“Just 15 years ago, we were Division II transition to Division 1 and I think not only for our athletic program, not only for our university, but for the state of South Dakota for people to be able to see how great the state is what a wonderful place it is to live, to work to play,” Sell said.

The Alumni Association will be releasing a new edition of their magazine.

It will include the SDSU Championship win, as well as highlights of the SDSU Band. The issue will be released by the end of February.