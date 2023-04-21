SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –It may not feel like it with today’s snow, but prom season is here. Many area students will attend the big dance this weekend. But what does a day like prom entail and cost?

One of the big ticket items for prom spending is dresses and tuxedos. The average tuxedo rental goes from $120 to around $250. Whereas prom dresses can go anywhere from $200 to $800 depending on the style.

Jada Sandvall says she already has her dress altered and ready to go. Today she got her nails done, tomorrow she will do her hair and makeup.

“Just having to get everything prepared and getting everything like shoes, jewelry, making sure my teeth get whitened, all those types of things,” said Jada Sandvall, senior at Lincoln High School.

“They feel like the model for the day, and it’s an a special event,” said Kirsten Young, owner of Platinum Salon.

Hairdresser Kirsten Young says she is fully booked tomorrow for prom appointments.

“My updos’ are $75. They’re also called formal styles as well. So even if you’re doing a beach wave, anything you’re doing, it’s always going to be $75,” Young said.

Over at HyVee, florists have been working to create the boutonnieres and corsages. Floral manager Shawn Quintana says they have around 100 orders being picked up tomorrow.

“We can put glitter on them. We can put rhinestones on them. We can use a variety of flowers just kind of depends, but the average is about $35 for the wrist corsage,” said HyVee Floral manager Shawn Quintana.

Sandvall says she plans to spend around $450 for everything, but she says the cost is worth it.

“This is just kind of like a once in a lifetime experience. I really enjoy just getting ready with my friends and getting to experience going out to dinner, taking pictures, and then the dance in general,” Sandvall said.

Owner of Elegant Xpressions Boutique Shauna Niedan says she has sold over 2000 prom dresses for students here in Sioux Falls as well as surrounding areas.