SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Next week we should find out whether South Dakota’s latest abortion restriction will take effect, or if the lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood and the ACLU will move forward in court.

In the meantime, there are new court documents written by doctors on both sides of the case.

At the center of the lawsuit is whether women should make three doctors visits to receive abortion pills.

The doctor hired by the state says the third visit is necessary because it can prevent infection and allows a doctor to check for complications and help her with pain relief.

The doctor hired by Planned Parenthood quotes the FDA, which said it does not agree that an in-person visit is necessary.

The doctors also disagree about the safety of the pills.

The doctor hired by the state quotes a warning on the medication that refers to serious and sometimes fatal infections or bleeding.

The doctor on the other side of the case points out that’s only part of the warning.

It goes on to say fatal infections or bleeding occur very rarely following surgical and medical abortions.

The state doctor also points out an FDA report listing adverse events including 24 deaths and more than a thousand hospitalizations.

The doctor hired by Planned Parenthood says those numbers don’t tell the whole story.

He says the study includes 18-years of data including 3 point 7 million women.

He says 11 of the 24 deaths do not appear to be related to the medication, a couple of them were homicides.

He also says just a fraction of one percent of the women who took the pills were hospitalized

The temporary restraining order – which put the abortion restriction on hold – will run out on February 9th.

The judge has indicated she’ll make a decision before that happens.