SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a little more than two weeks, Sioux Falls voters will head to the polls to select the city’s next Mayor.



If you haven’t decided who to vote for, we want to help.

On Tuesday, April 5 all three mayoral candidates will join us in our studio to answer your questions. The debate with incumbent Paul TenHaken and challengers Taneeza Islam and David Zokaties will begin at 8 p.m. CT at KELO-TV and KELOLAND.com.

If there is a question you’d like to ask the candidates, you can fill out the form below.

You can also send us an email to KELOCandidateQuestions@nexstar.tv. You can also shoot a video of yourself asking the question and we may use it during the debate.