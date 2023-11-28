SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday night, Sioux Falls residents can get a better idea of what improvements could be coming to a popular west side park.

Sunshine Cady is a regular at Family Park.

The Sioux Falls woman brings her dogs, Gus and Blue, to the off-leash area of the dog park several times a week.

“My big dog needs to run hard to protect him from hip dysplasia,” Cady said.

Whether you bring your dogs or your fishing poles to Family Park, you may want to go to an open house today (Nov. 28).

The city will be unveiling the preliminary concept for the Family Park master plan.

The initial concept will give residents a better idea of what kind of improvements could be coming to the park.

The concept was created based on a public meeting earlier this year and over 1,200 responses online.

“We heard a lot about the dog park. People love to go out there for that. We also heard that people would love improved walking trails and additional walking trails to get closer to the river,” Sioux Falls park development specialist Carter Roberts said.

The park is currently 245 acres, thanks to a 154 acre donation from the Unzelman family in 2018.

That donated land paved the way for future development.

“This is one of the most popular parks for people that want to go out and enjoy nature,” Roberts said.

The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday (tonight) at Jefferson High School.

Cady plans on being at the meeting where the public can weigh in on the preliminary concept.

“So many of us and our dogs have come to love this place dearly. We appreciate it very, very much,” Cady said.

Feedback from the open house may be used to tweak the concept before it is submitted to the park board.