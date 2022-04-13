SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls city election is in the books and now people are looking at what’s in store for the next four years.

Now that election day is over, Mayor Paul TenHaken is taking a day off and gearing up for his next steps.

“The next two days is really just winding down the campaign and getting that finished. Now we look forward to the next four years,” TenHaken said.

TenHaken campaigned on improving housing, infrastructure, workforce, and public safety and won the election by more than 14,000 votes.

“Those things are important to voters because that’s what they voted for yesterday, and that’s what we’re going to keep focusing on for the next four years,” TenHaken said.

When addressing the low voter turnout for this election, TenHaken stressed the importance of casting a ballot.

“I spent the last 4-5 months beating the drum on the importance of elections. Your sewer, water, police, education, roads, those are all local government issues, and we had a 27 percent turnout. So it’s hard to know what you can do to energize voters more to get involved in local elections,” TenHaken said.

Another growing issue in the community is the child care crisis. During his campaign, the Mayor said he has several collaborations on the horizon

Like most of these challenges, it’s not necessarily just the city’s to solve. Childcare is going to be our church community, our school community, our business community are all going to have to line up to see ‘what are we going to do about this increasing growing challenge of lack of affordable childcare?” TenHaken said.

During the next four years, TenHaken says he also plans to continue to work toward his vision of a “OneSiouxFalls”.