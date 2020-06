MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday was a day to remember for some young anglers.

While fishing at Lake Mitchell, a group of friends say they caught a catfish weighing 26.12 pounds.

The boys say they took turns reeling in the big fish. Since they only had a twelve-pound line and no net, it took them over an hour to get it to shore.

Once they were done taking pictures, they returned the fish to the lake.