What 2020 Governor’s Hunt’s move to Sioux Falls could mean

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Governor’s Hunt in South Dakota is headed to Sioux Falls, with the Sioux Falls Convention Center set to be the home of the hunt and the Sportsmen’s Showcase in 2020.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said in a statement that they’re making the event “into an industry showcase for the nation.” The 2020 hunt and Sportsman’s Showcase are set to have a vendor fair, banquet, concert and pheasant hunting. The governor’s office tells KELOLAND News that the banquet and hunt will remain invite-only. However, the guest list is expected to go from about 600 to about 1,000.

Teri Schmidt, executive director of the Sioux Falls Convention & Visitors Bureau, says having the governor’s hunt in Sioux Falls provides an opportunity.

“This is a great big deal for Sioux Falls, we are so excited, you know it’s really not just about Sioux Falls, this is about all of South Dakota,” Schmidt said. “But of course having it in our community, we’re excited because this is a chance for us to showcase our community as well as all of South Dakota, but to have them here, it’s kind of like having them in our living room.”

Mike Krewson, general manager of the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, oversees the Sioux Falls Convention Center, too. He says the hunt means dollars.

“I think it’s going to be a nice economic impact for the community as far as hotels, restaurants, just the number of people that it will attract, both from the state and outside the state,” Krewson said.

Schmidt says guests can get more than just a sporting message.

“This is a chance to let them know about our state, about what all we all have to offer, to let them know about the economic possibilities in Sioux Falls of course and across South Dakota, let them know about possibilities of relocating, about not only coming here to hunt, but of course why not move your business here, why not expand your business here, why not retire here, vacation here,” Schmidt said.

“I think it’s a great way to showcase our state and our community here in Sioux Falls,” Krewson said.

Up to now, the Governor’s Hunt and Sportsmen’s Showcase have been in Pierre and will be in 2019, too.