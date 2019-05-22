Wet weather delays planting for KELOLAND farmers

An end to this wet, cold spring weather can’t come soon enough for some KELOLAND farmers.

The latest report from the USDA shows the planting of some crops including corn, soybeans, and wheat is well behind last year.

Jared Thompson farms in Lincoln and Turner Counties.

He’s still waiting to plant.

“We just can’t get out and do anything,” Farmer Jared Thompson said.

He’s not alone.

“I’ve got neighbors, they haven’t been out in the fields or done anything yet,” Thompson said.

Layton Strom is passing the time too until the fields dry out.

“I’m getting tired of fixing. We’re getting caught up so we’re just totally waiting,” Farmer Layton Strom said.

He farms in Clay County.

“We are way behind. I would estimate 10-20 percent of the corn crop would be planted. Basically in my neighborhood zero beans and standing water everywhere,” Strom said.

But the two men are not losing hope yet.

“We still have a good chance. We can raise good crops in June, but it takes the right summer and the right fall to work out also,” Strom said.

“I’m starting to get a little discouraged, but I don’t give up. I’ll plant corn into early June if that’s what it takes,” Thompson said.