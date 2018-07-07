Local News

Wet Weather Brings Clovers To Western South Dakota

By:

Posted: Jul 07, 2018 06:12 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 07, 2018 06:12 PM CDT

The wet weather in South Dakota has produced an interesting phenomenon out on the prairies to the west. Some pasturelands in the western counties seem to be covered with sweet clover this year, often as far as the eye can see.  

The proliferation of sweet clover happens about once every six or seven years, depending on rainfall. It is good feed for livestock if it is grazed or cut early.  But if it's done late in the season, it can be toxic.  

It is not a native species, although it doesn't seem to be crowding out other prairie plants, mainly because it doesn't show up every year. The seeds can lie dormant for years. When it does show up, it often improves the soil.  

"Sweet clover fixes nitrogen. So, in that respect, it's very beneficial. It also has a lot of benefits for wildlife from honey bees to forage for deer and other species," BLM Rangeland Management's, Mitch Iverson said. 

People often notice that a patch of sweet clover smells like honey.  Bees love the stuff, and often prefer clover to other blossoms.  

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates