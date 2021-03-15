Wet, heavy snow a challenge for plows

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow plows are out in force in cities across South Dakota and the wet, heavy snow is proving to be a challenge for crews to clear.

The latest round of winter weather is proving to be a worthy test for equipment operators.

“Lots of snow, it’s pretty deep, it’s really wet and it’s hard to push and it’s leaving big piles everywhere we go,” Equipment operator Justin Miller said.

The plows are also creating massive snow balls.

“It just kind of all depends on if that snow continues to slide on that blade or not roll off and we’ve seen them four or five feet wide out there today and that’s just the nature of the beast with this wet, heavy snow,” Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen said.

The depth of the snow is also an issue when using a snow gate.

“They can’t take too much pressure. They don’t like this wet, heavy snow, so we are seeing some of those break out there on the streets,” Hansen said.

“It pushes over the snow gates and it gets everywhere and it pushes out both sides and you’ve got to go back more than once and clean up your mess after you’ve already been through there,” Miller said.

The snowfall has ended in Sioux Falls, but the cleanup is just beginning. The city has issued a snow alert, with plowing and snow pickup continuing until early Wednesday morning.

“The biggest thing is to make sure you have your cars off the streets. We typically have 1,000 to 1,400 tickets written during a snow alert and we can’t plow the streets efficiently when those cars are parked on the streets,” Hansen said.

The bad news doesn’t always end with a ticket.

“We can really block those cars in when that snow is three, four feet tall,” Hansen said.

If you’re out and about, Hansen has a few simple suggestions.

“Take your time, give yourself extra time, make sure that you leave space between the plows so they can get their job done and we can have these streets cleared in the next day or so,” Hansen said.

Click HERE for more information on the Snow Alert in Sioux Falls.