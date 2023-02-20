DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The snow started falling in Deadwood earlier on Monday. By preparing ahead of time, you can avoid a dangerous situation.

Snow in Deadwood is nothing new. In fact, Julie Koth, owner of Madame Peacock’s, says it’s something she looks forward to.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I know we’ve had a winter with a lot of snow but that is always a good thing for Deadwood, I look at it as a positive and it has been good for our business. Sure, we may be closed for a couple days but when we open up, people are ready to get back out again,” Koth said.

However, the safety of her staff and customers is her top priority.

“So if we do decide to close, we always post it on our Facebook page. But sometimes we will tell the staff to stay home and Tom and I will come down to keep the store open for those that might be stranded here in Deadwood,” Koth said.

Businesses like the Franklin say they are prepared.

“We make sure all of our things are ready. All our snow blowers, our snow-moving equipment, our bobcats and everything and just kind of be a step ahead of it. We do get a lot of snow. We live in Western South Dakota and the Hills so we expect to get snow, so when we do, we are ready for it,” John Rystrom, manager of the Franklin, said.

Often times, high winds and snow cause dangerous driving conditions. The South Dakota Highway Patrol urges everyone to stay updated on the weather and make sure your car has a full tank of gas, blankets, and an emergency kit.

“We are all well aware of the storm coming in so get the stuff you need before hand and then when it hits, you won’t have to be out on the roads,” Trooper Kyle Maciejewski, SD Highway Patrol, said.

During severe winter weather, it’s important to stay home if you don’t have to go anywhere. You are keeping yourself, other drivers and first-responders safe.