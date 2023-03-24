SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man named Charles Nichols has been indicted on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted enticement of a minor, according to a redacted indictment filed Thursday.

According to the document, in August 2022, Nichols attempted to persuade, induce, entice, and

coerce a minor into engaging in sexual conduct for the purpose of recording the act.

The indictment also charges that in October 2022, Nichols attempted to persuade, induce, entice, and coerce a different minor to engage in sexual activity.

The indictment stems from a complaint filed on March 15 in which the charges contained in the indictment were first outlined.

As part of the indictment, Nichols has been ordered to turn over his phone on the grounds that he’d used it in the exploitation and attempted enticement of minors.