SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota authorities are looking for Florida woman last seen in the western part of the state.

The South Dakota DCI says Donna Pearson, 64, has been reported missing. She was last seen at the Spearfish Canyon Lodge on July 6.

🔎 Donna A. Pearson, a 64 year old Florida resident, was reported missing to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office. She was last seen at the Spearfish Canyon Lodge on July 6. If you have any info that could assist, please contact the Lawrence Co. Sheriff's Office at 605-578-2230. pic.twitter.com/wT6Jx8BHfg — South Dakota DCI (@SouthDakotaDCI) July 30, 2021

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 605-578-2230.