Western Part Of SD Prepares For Emerald Ash Borer

It's been nearly two months since emerald ash borer was found in Sioux Falls.

Now state officials are heading to the western part of the state to alert people about the infestation.

While the emerald ash borer hasn't been found in Rapid City yet, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture plans to host a forum on the pest on July 12 at the Outdoor Campus West.

Experts will show homeowners how to identify infested trees and what treatments are available for when the insect does show up.

The agriculture department says now is the time for people in Rapid City to start planning what to do with their ash trees.

